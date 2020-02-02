Super Bowl en vivo ¿A qué hora se presentan Shakira y Jennifer López?

Hoy Shakira y Jennifer López (JLo) se presentan en el halftime show del Super Bowl 2020 a las 8:00 pm (hora peruana, ver horas de Latam abajo), el evento también conocido como el show de medio tiempo de la liga deportiva NFL, se da al terminar el primer tiempo del supertazón del fútbol americano.
Es tradicional que las principales estrellas de la música del momento participen de este importante evento deportivo que además es visto por millones en el mundo por ser la final de la NFL, este 2020 entre Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers .
Esta vez las miradas apuntan al Hard Rock Stadium de Miami, dónde se presentarán las celebridades latinas Shakira y JLo. Si usted quiere verlo en vivo, seguro como todos los años la transmisión ideal será vía YouTube, canal de la NFL. CLICK en este link
Super Bowl 2020: canal de transmisión en Perú y Latinoamérica
La infartante final entre Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers así como el halftime show, podrás verlo minuto a minuto a través de los siguientes canales en Perú:
Super Bowl 2020 canal en Perú: ESPN
Super Bowl 2020 canal en Perú: Fox Sports
México: Canal 5, Azteca 7, Fox Sports y ESPN
Centroamérica: Fox Sports y ESPN
España: #Vamos (Movistar +) ESPN (con antena parabólica)
Estados Unidos: FOX
Sudamérica: Fox Sports y ESPN
Halftime show del Super Bowl 2020: ¿A qué hora ver a Shakira y Jennifer López?
Podrás ver el show de medio tiempo de Shakira y Jennifer López (JLo) quienes cantarán en el Super Bowl 2020, en los siguientes horarios:
- México: 7:20 p.m.
- Costa Rica: 7:20 p.m.
- Guatemala: 7:20 p.m.
- Perú: 8:20 p.m.
- Panamá: 8:20 p.m.
- Colombia: 8:20 p.m.
- Canadá: 8:20 p.m.
- Estados Unidos: 8:20 p.m.
- Venezuela: 9:20 p.m.
- Puerto Rico: 9:20 p.m.
- República Dominicana: 9:20 p.m.
- Argentina: 10:20 p.m.
- Brasil: 10:20 p.m.
- Chile: 10:20 p.m.
- Paraguay: 10:20 p.m.
- Uruguay: 10:20 p.m.
- España: 2:45 a.m (Del lunes 3 de febrero de 2020)
Histórico de los halftime del Super Bowl
2020: Jennifer Lopez y Shakira
2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi
2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids, University of Minnesota Marching Band
2017: Lady Gaga
2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars
2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz y Missy Elliott
2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers
2013: Beyonce
2012: Madonna
2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
2010: The Who
2009: Bruce Springsteen y the E Street Band
2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
2007: Prince y the Florida A&M marching band
2006: The Rolling Stones
2005: Paul McCartney
2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly y Justin Timberlake
2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt y Sting
2002: U2
2001: “The Kings of Rock y Pop” featuring Aerosmith, ‘N’Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige y Nelly
2000: “A Tapestry of Nations” featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton y an 80-person choir
1999: “Celebration of Soul, Salsa y Swing” featuring Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy y tap dancer Savion Glover
1998: “A Tribute to Motown’s 40th Anniversary” including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves y The Temptations
1997: “Blues Brothers Bash” featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman y James Belushi (also featuring “The Godfather of Soul” James Brown y ZZ Top)
1996: Diana Ross celebrating 30 years of the Super Bowl with special effects, pyrotechnics y stadium card stunt. Finale featured Diana Ross being taken from the stadium in a helicopter
1995: “Indiana Jones y the Temple of the Forbidden Eye” featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine y stunts including fire y skydivers. Finale included audience participation with light sticks
1994: “Rockin’ Country Sunday” featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd. Finale included flashlight stunt
1993: “Heal the World” featuring Michael Jackson y 3,500 local children. Finale included audience card stunt.
1992: “Winter Magic” including a salute to the winter season y the winter Olympics featuring Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano y Dorothy Hamill
1991: “A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl” featuring New Kids on the Block
1990: “Salute to New Orleans” y 40th Anniversary of Peanuts’ characters, featuring trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas
1989: “Be Bop Bamboozled” featuring 3-D effects
1988: “Something Grand” featuring 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes y Chubby Checker
1987: “Salute to Hollywood’s 100th Anniversary”
1986: “Beat of the Future”
1985: “A World of Children’s Dreams”
1984: “Super Bowl XVIII’s Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen”
1983: “KaleidoSUPERscope” (a kaleidoscope of color y sound)
1982: “A Salute to the 60s y Motown”
1981: “A Mardi Gras Festival”
1980: “A Salute to the Big Band Era” with Up with People
1979: “Super Bowl XIII Carnival” Salute to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton y various Caribbean bands
1978: “From Paris to the Paris of America” with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain y Al Hirt
1977: “It’s a Small World” including crowd participation for first time with spectators waving colored placards on cue
1976: “200 Years y Just a Baby” Tribute to America’s Bicentennial
1975: “Tribute to Duke Ellington” with Mercer Ellington y Grambling State band
1974: “A Musical America” with University of Texas band
1973: “Happiness Is.” with University of Michigan marching band y Woody Herman
1972: “Salute to Louis Armstrong” with Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt y U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team
1971: Florida A&M band
1970: Carol Channing
1969: “America Thanks” with Florida A&M University band
1968: Grambling State band
1967: University of Arizona and Grambling State marching bands