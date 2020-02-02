Super Bowl en vivo ¿A qué hora se presentan Shakira y Jennifer López?

Síguenos en

Hoy Shakira y Jennifer López (JLo) se presentan en el halftime show del Super Bowl 2020 a las 8:00 pm (hora peruana, ver horas de Latam abajo), el evento también conocido como el show de medio tiempo de la liga deportiva NFL, se da al terminar el primer tiempo del supertazón del fútbol americano.

Es tradicional que las principales estrellas de la música del momento participen de este importante evento deportivo que además es visto por millones en el mundo por ser la final de la NFL, este 2020 entre Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers .

Esta vez las miradas apuntan al Hard Rock Stadium de Miami, dónde se presentarán las celebridades latinas Shakira y JLo. Si usted quiere verlo en vivo, seguro como todos los años la transmisión ideal será vía YouTube, canal de la NFL. CLICK en este link

Super Bowl 2020: canal de transmisión en Perú y Latinoamérica

La infartante final entre Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers así como el halftime show, podrás verlo minuto a minuto a través de los siguientes canales en Perú:

Super Bowl 2020 canal en Perú: ESPN

Super Bowl 2020 canal en Perú: Fox Sports

México: Canal 5, Azteca 7, Fox Sports y ESPN

Centroamérica: Fox Sports y ESPN

España: #Vamos (Movistar +) ESPN (con antena parabólica)

Estados Unidos: FOX

Sudamérica: Fox Sports y ESPN

Halftime show del Super Bowl 2020: ¿A qué hora ver a Shakira y Jennifer López?

Podrás ver el show de medio tiempo de Shakira y Jennifer López (JLo) quienes cantarán en el Super Bowl 2020, en los siguientes horarios:

México: 7:20 p.m.

Costa Rica: 7:20 p.m.

Guatemala: 7:20 p.m.

Perú: 8:20 p.m.

Panamá: 8:20 p.m.

Colombia: 8:20 p.m.

Canadá: 8:20 p.m.

Estados Unidos: 8:20 p.m.

Venezuela: 9:20 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 9:20 p.m.

República Dominicana: 9:20 p.m.

Argentina: 10:20 p.m.

Brasil: 10:20 p.m.

Chile: 10:20 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:20 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:20 p.m.

España: 2:45 a.m (Del lunes 3 de febrero de 2020)

Histórico de los halftime del Super Bowl

2020: Jennifer Lopez y Shakira

2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids, University of Minnesota Marching Band

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz y Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

2009: Bruce Springsteen y the E Street Band

2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2007: Prince y the Florida A&M marching band

2006: The Rolling Stones

2005: Paul McCartney

2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly y Justin Timberlake

2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt y Sting

2002: U2

2001: “The Kings of Rock y Pop” featuring Aerosmith, ‘N’Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige y Nelly

2000: “A Tapestry of Nations” featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton y an 80-person choir

1999: “Celebration of Soul, Salsa y Swing” featuring Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy y tap dancer Savion Glover

1998: “A Tribute to Motown’s 40th Anniversary” including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves y The Temptations

1997: “Blues Brothers Bash” featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman y James Belushi (also featuring “The Godfather of Soul” James Brown y ZZ Top)

1996: Diana Ross celebrating 30 years of the Super Bowl with special effects, pyrotechnics y stadium card stunt. Finale featured Diana Ross being taken from the stadium in a helicopter

1995: “Indiana Jones y the Temple of the Forbidden Eye” featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine y stunts including fire y skydivers. Finale included audience participation with light sticks

1994: “Rockin’ Country Sunday” featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd. Finale included flashlight stunt

1993: “Heal the World” featuring Michael Jackson y 3,500 local children. Finale included audience card stunt.

1992: “Winter Magic” including a salute to the winter season y the winter Olympics featuring Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano y Dorothy Hamill

1991: “A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl” featuring New Kids on the Block

1990: “Salute to New Orleans” y 40th Anniversary of Peanuts’ characters, featuring trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas

1989: “Be Bop Bamboozled” featuring 3-D effects

1988: “Something Grand” featuring 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes y Chubby Checker

1987: “Salute to Hollywood’s 100th Anniversary”

1986: “Beat of the Future”

1985: “A World of Children’s Dreams”

1984: “Super Bowl XVIII’s Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen”

1983: “KaleidoSUPERscope” (a kaleidoscope of color y sound)

1982: “A Salute to the 60s y Motown”

1981: “A Mardi Gras Festival”

1980: “A Salute to the Big Band Era” with Up with People

1979: “Super Bowl XIII Carnival” Salute to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton y various Caribbean bands

1978: “From Paris to the Paris of America” with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain y Al Hirt

1977: “It’s a Small World” including crowd participation for first time with spectators waving colored placards on cue

1976: “200 Years y Just a Baby” Tribute to America’s Bicentennial

1975: “Tribute to Duke Ellington” with Mercer Ellington y Grambling State band

1974: “A Musical America” with University of Texas band

1973: “Happiness Is.” with University of Michigan marching band y Woody Herman

1972: “Salute to Louis Armstrong” with Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt y U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

1971: Florida A&M band

1970: Carol Channing

1969: “America Thanks” with Florida A&M University band

1968: Grambling State band

1967: University of Arizona and Grambling State marching bands