Ken humano se transformó en Barbie y su próxima cirugía es cambio de sexo

View this post on Instagram

What happens when we say something out loud? Does it become more real? Is it any less really when we keep it to ourselves? Image credits to @_adamgerrard_ & @dailymirror image editing by @dsp._design & @dillonstpaul dress from @prettylittlething 👩🏼 stylist Mr @nickhowardlanes. #beauty #glam #blonde #barbie #rodrigoalves #transgender #transgenderwoman #pretty #fierce #fashion #lifestyle