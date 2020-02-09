Oscar 2020 En Vivo: Sigue la ceremonia de premiación de la Academia

Síguenos en

Llegó el Oscar 2020. la 92ª entrega de los Premios de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood. La ceremonia más importante de la industria cinematográfica ya empezó y puedes seguir todas las incidencias desde este espacio.

<noscript><iframe src="https://go.arena.im/embed?publisher=periodismo-en-linea&event=10ms&v=2" width="600" height="1000" style="border: 0; width: 600px; height: 1000px; border-radius: 4px;"></noscript> This is interactive title

Los favoritos

“Joker” es la favorita de la gala más importante del cine con once nominaciones, partiendo con ventaja ante las cintas “The Irishman”, “1917” y “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, las cuales tienen diez candidaturas cada una.

Por el galardón a Mejor película, competirán “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, “The Irishman”, “Ford v Ferrari”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story”, “1917” y “Parasite”.

La categoría Mejor actor contará con las candidaturas de Antonio Banderas (“Dolor y gloria”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”) y Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”).

Finalmente, el galardón a Mejor actriz tendrá como aspirantes a Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) y Renée Zellweger (“Judy”).

Aquí la lista completa de los nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

MEJOR ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – “Dolor y gloria”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce – “The Two Popes”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once upon a Time in Hollywood” (*GANADOR*)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Kathy Bates – “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

“The Irishman” – Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker” – Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse” – Jarin Blaschke

“1917” – Roger Deakins

“Once upon a Time in Hollywood” – Robert Richardson

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

“The Irishman” – Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson

“Jojo Rabbit” – Mayes C. Rubeo

“Joker” – Mark Bridges

“Little Women” – Jacqueline Durran

“Once upon a Time in Hollywood” – Arianne Phillips

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

“The Irishman” – Martin Scorsese

“Joker” – Todd Phillips

“1917” – Sam Mendes

“Once upon a Time in Hollywood” – Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite” – Bong Joon Ho

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

MEJOR EDICIÓN

“Ford v Ferrari” – Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland

“The Irishman” – Thelma Schoonmaker

“Jojo Rabbit” – Tom Eagles

“Joker” – Jeff Groth

“Parasite” – Yang Jinmo

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

“Corpus Christi” – Polonia

“Honeyland” – Norte de Macedonia

“Les Misérables” – Francia

“Dolor y gloria” – España

“Parasite” – Corea del Sur

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

“Bombshell” – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan y Vivian Baker

“Joker” – Nicki Ledermann y Kay Georgiou

“Judy” – Jeremy Woodhead

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White

“1917” – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole

MEJOR MÚSICA

“Joker” – Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women” – Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story” – Randy Newman

“1917” – Thomas Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – John Williams

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” de “Toy Story 4”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” de “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” de “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” de “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up” de “Harriet”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

“Dcera” (“Daughter”)

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

MEJOR CORTO

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

“Ford v Ferrari” – Donald Sylvester

“Joker” – Alan Robert Murray

“1917” – Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate

“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” – Wylie Stateman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – Matthew Wood y David Acord

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

“Ad Astra” – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

“Ford v Ferrari” – Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow

“Joker” – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland

“1917” – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

“Once upon a Time in Hollywood” – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano

MEJOR EFECTOS ESPECIALES

“Avengers: Endgame” – Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick

“The Irishman” – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli

“The Lion King” – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman

“1917” – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

“The Irishman” por Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit” por Taika Waititi

“Joker” por Todd Phillips y Scott Silver

“Little Women” por Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes” por Anthony McCarten

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

“Knives Out” por Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story” por Noah Baumbach

“1917” por Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Once upon a Time in Hollywood” por Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite” por Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won